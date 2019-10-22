e-paper
SSC SI CAPF CPO 2019 tentative answer key released at ssc.nic.in

SSC SI CAPF CPO 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for CAPF, sub-inspector in Delhi Police and assistant sub- inspector in Delhi Police recruitment exam at ssc.nic.in

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:18 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC SI CAPF CPO 2019 tentative answer key
SSC SI CAPF CPO 2019 tentative answer key (SSC)
         

SSC SI CAPF CPO 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for CAPF, sub-inspector in Delhi Police and assistant sub- inspector in Delhi Police recruitment exam. The central police organisation (CPO) recruitment exam paper 2 was conducted on September 27.

Candidates can download the SSC CPO answer key by logging in using their roll number and password on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can send representations if any, before October 25, 10 am through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/- per challenge.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” the official notice reads.

Here’s the direct link to download SSC CPO tentative answer key

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 12:18 IST

