SSC SI CAPF CPO 2019 tentative vacancies released at ssc.nic.in, check details here

SSC SI CAPF CPO 2019: SSC had conducted a written test for the recruitment of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF of which the result was declared on May 25, 2019.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 15:42 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative vacancies of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Candidates can check the tentative vacancies online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted a written test for the recruitment of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF of which the result was declared on May 25, 2019. A total of 20920 candidates had cleared the written test including 18750 male and 2170 female candidates. After this, the candidates who cleared the exam appeared for the PET/ PST that was conducted from July 21 to 31, 2019. Out of the 20920 successful candidates, 4461 cleared the PET/PST.

Tentative vacancies:  

Candidates who cleared the PET/PST round then appeared for the Paper 2 exam that was conducted on September 27, 2019. Earlier on October 22, SSC released the tentative answer key of the paper 2 exam. However, the results are still awaited.

