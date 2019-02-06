SSC Stenographer group C, D exam cancelled, re-exam on February 8, check latest details here

Staff Selection Commission has cancelled the Shift-I paper of the SSC grade C and D 2019 examinations that was held on February 5. The commission has re-scheduled the examination on February 8.

The SSC exam of shift 1 was held between 10 am and 12 noon on February 5. The re-exam will be held between 3 pm and 5pm on February 8, 2019.

“The Examination of this Shift has been cancelled because of the inadvertent enabling of E-Calculator on candidate’s console,” the SSC official notice read.

“It may be noted that re-examination of this Shift, on 08/02/2019, will only be conducted for the candidates who had appeared in Shift I on 05/02/2019,” it added.

The exam will be of two hours duration carrying 200 marks. There will be 50 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning carrying 50 marks, 50 questions on General Awareness carrying 50 marks and 100 questions on English Language and Comprehension carrying 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

