SSC Stenographer Result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in, 3944 qualified

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:11 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the stenographer grade C and D skill test results 2018 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the skill test can check their results online at ssc.nic.in. A total of 3944 candidates have qualified the skill test.

Candidates can also check the cutoff marks for the test on the official website.

A total of 9956 had cleared the grade C computer based test and 12893 had cleared the grade D CBT and were qualified for the skill test.

Out of them 4321 candidates had appeared for grade C skill test including 2980 for English and 1341 Hindi medium test. A total of 5343 candidates had appeared for the grade D skill test including 3647 for English and 1696 for Hindi medium skill test.

How to check SSC Stenographer Result 2018:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on Result tab given on the top

Click on ‘Steno’ tab in the page

Then click on the result link given for the SSC Stenographer skill test 2018.

A PDF File will open

Find your roll number in the merit list

Direct link to check SSC Steno result 2018