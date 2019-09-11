Staff Selection Commission CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 to be declared tomorrow at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:36 IST

The result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Paper-I Examination 2018 is to be declared tomorrow, September 12 on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL examination was held from July 1 to 11, 2019 in which 13.17 lakh candidates had appeared.

How to check SSC CHSL result 2018 after they are declared:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 - Declaration of Result of Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)’

3) Click on the link for CHSL results

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download on your computer

The commission had released the tentative answer keys for the SSC CHSL Paper 1 examination on July 23 and invited objections from candidates.

Paper 1 was of 200 marks and 100 questions which had to be answered in one hour. The candidates were given 25 questions of 50 marks each on general intelligence, general awareness, English language (basic knowledge) and quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill). There was negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Candidates who will clear Paper-I would be qualified for Tier II examination. Tier-II will be a descriptive paper of 100 marks to be solved in an hour in pen and paper mode. The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33%. The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit.

The Staff Selection Commission is holding this examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. SSC is conducting this recruitment examination to fill 5789 vacancies.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 20:27 IST