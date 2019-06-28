State wants implementation of HC verdict deferred for a year

The cut-off for science courses marginally increased by 0.5 to 2 percentage points in various courses offered by Delhi University (DU) colleges. The highest cut-off among all science courses was set for BSc(H) Physics by Hindu College at 98.33% -- 0.33 percentage points higher than last year. The second highest cut-off for the course was set by Hansraj College at 97.33%.

The second highest cut-off for science stream was set for BSc (H) Computer Science by Dyal Singh and SGTB Khalsa at 98%.

The university was yet to release the final data by the time the story was filed.

The highest cut-off in BSc (hons) in Mathematics was announced by Hindu College at 97.75%, increase by 0.75 percentage points from last year. The second highest cut-off was set by Kirori Mal College, Ramjas and Gargi College for the course at 97%. Last year, the highest cut-off for honours in Mathematics was announced by SGTB Khalsa College at 97.25%.

In Ramjas College, the cut-off for BSc (hons) in Mathematics went up by 3 percentage points compared to last year. The minimum required for admission to the course in Ramjas was set at 97%. Last year, it was 94%. Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said the demand for some science courses have declined in the last few years. “One of the major reason behind it is that many science students also apply for popular humanities courses such Sociology (hons), Economics (hons) and Psychology (hons). This is the main reason that the cut-off for some science courses have decreased this year,” he said.

For Bsc (hons) in Chemistry, the highest cut-off was also set by Hindu College at 97.33%, an increase of 0.33 percentage points over last year.

Incidentally, the cut-off for BSc (hons) in Chemistry has marginally decreased in several other colleges, including Kirori Mal College (KMC) and Ramjas College. The College has set the cut-off for the course at 96%, 0.3 percentage points less than last year.

Candidates will need at least 95% to hope to make the cut for a seat in BSc (hons) in Zoology and Botany. The cut-off for Zoology and Botany at Miranda was announced at 97.33% and 96.67%, respectively.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 02:53 IST