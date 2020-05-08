e-paper
Student returnees from Kota spend time studying at Ludhiana isolation centre

Student returnees from Kota spend time studying at Ludhiana isolation centre

Most students said that they do not waste their time inside this isolation centre because neither can they go out nor can meet their family members, so they are spending their time by studying and other constructive activities.

education Updated: May 08, 2020 10:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Ludhiana
Students returning from Rajasthan’s Kota, kept at an isolation centre here, are utilising their time under quarantine for studying and other constructive activities.

A student Ashish Rana said that earlier he used to spend most of his time studying, but now he is also using some time by reading Bhagavad Gita. “I study from my mobile phone and in spare time, I also read Bhagwat Gita,” he said.

“Students who have returned from Kota (Rajasthan) are spending their time at the isolation centre by studying and other constructive activities. These students are presently housed at the Parker House inside Punjab Agricultural University, here,” said a statement from District Public Relations Office in Ludhiana.

The statement further said that 22 students (all hailing from district Ludhiana) are housed in separate rooms, here, and they include eight girls and 14 boys. They are staying here for the last around 10 days.

Students also thanked the Punjab government for bringing them safely back home. They also appealed to other people staying in isolation centres to spend their time in constructive activities and by keeping a positive frame of mind.

Kulpreet Singh, Joint Commissioner MC-and-Nodal Officer of the isolation centre, said that students are happy with the facilities. He said that as per the guidelines of the Punjab government, they are being provided food, along with other facilities.

He said that they also interact with the students from time to time. “Parents of some children came to meet them, but they were not allowed. Some students had asked for books, which have been provided to them,” he said.

