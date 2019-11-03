e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Students and faculty of Mangaluru’s college takes up terrace gardening to promote greenery

The college garden has planted nearly 500 trees and produces a variety of vegetables including ladies’ finger, pumpkin, tomato, cucumber, gourd and more, which are sold to the people.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:43 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mangaluru (Karnataka)
Students participate in terrace gardening at Milagres College.
Students participate in terrace gardening at Milagres College. (ANI)
         

The students and faculty members of Milagres College here have taken up the initiative to construct a terrace garden to produce vegetables and promote greenery in the area.

The college garden has planted nearly 500 trees and produces a variety of vegetables including ladies’ finger, pumpkin, tomato, cucumber, gourd and more, which are sold to the people.

Speaking to ANI, Father Micheal Santhumayor, Principal of Milagres College, said: “Earlier, we had only three trees on our campus. So I thought, why can’t we convert our campus into a green campus.”

“We have planted more than 500 plants. Some of our plants are used for medicinal purposes. We use natural compost, created in our college using dry and wet waste,” he added.

Florida, a student, said: “I am proud to be a student of this college. It is rare to find people doing terrace gardening in Mangaluru. This initiative can inspire people, households and other institutions to start growing crops.”

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs Bangladesh T20IRohit SharmaShiv SenaDelhiShenaaz GillWhatsAppPM Narendra ModiSalman Khan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News