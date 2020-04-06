e-paper
Students of classes 1-8 to be promoted without exams in Haryana: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said school students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next academic year without taking up annual examinations as the schools are closed due to the nationwide lockdown.

PTI, Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said school students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next academic year without taking up annual examinations as the schools are closed due to the nationwide lockdown.(HT file)
         

The Chief Minister said the examination for the science subject for Class 10 of the State Board has not been conducted as the lockdown had been announced by then and the students’ results will be declared on the basis of other subjects they appeared in, according to an official statement here.

Khattar also urged the people of the state to maintain social distancing during celebrations while staying home as there are a few festivals next week including Baisakhi. “We should maintain social distancing during these festivals,” he said.

