e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Students of SDMC schools will learn Madhubani painting: South Delhi mayor

Students of SDMC schools will learn Madhubani painting: South Delhi mayor

This scheme will not only benefit the artists, but also give opportunities to schoolchildren to learn the art, which is a major art form of Bihar, the mayor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her office.

education Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:25 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Madhubani or Mithila Painting on a saree
Madhubani or Mithila Painting on a saree(AFP)
         

Children studying in South Delhi Municipal Corporation schools may soon get to learn the ancient art of Madhubani painting as its mayor on Thursday directed officials to prepare a scheme for it.

Madhubani or Mithila painting comes from the culturally rich region of Mithila in Bihar and is renowned world over.

“In keeping with PM’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar India’, SDMC will help artists who engage in doing Madhubani painting. The education department officials have been directed to prepare a scheme for this plan,” South Delhi Mayor Anamika said.

Many people in Hari Nagar ward and neighbouring areas are adept in this art and depend on it for livelihood. The SDMC’s efforts is to promote them and bring them to the mainstream, she said.

This scheme will not only benefit the artists, but also give opportunities to schoolchildren to learn the art, which is a major art form of Bihar, the mayor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her office.

Madhubani artists do wonderful art on masks, flower pots, and utensils, and the SDMC may engage them to decorate its offices and schools, she added.

tags
top news
Raj Assembly session begins today: BJP to move no-confidence motion
Raj Assembly session begins today: BJP to move no-confidence motion
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Terrorists kill 2 police officers, injure one in J-K’s Nowgam
Terrorists kill 2 police officers, injure one in J-K’s Nowgam
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
India’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 2.46 mn with 64,553 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 2.46 mn with 64,553 new cases in 24 hours
‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine
‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Watch: A million Covid tests daily soon and 25 years of internet in pandemic
Watch: A million Covid tests daily soon and 25 years of internet in pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In