Students stranded in Kanpur sent home in buses

Students stranded in Kanpur sent home in buses

The students were preparing for competitive examinations in Kakadev and Rawatpur coaching hubs and boarded the buses arranged by the state transport department at Centre Park in Shastri Nagar Monday evening.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 13:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kanpur
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent 1,200 students, who were stranded in Kanpur due to a coronavirus lockdown, to their homes across the state in 40 buses after a proper medical check-up, officials said on Tuesday.

The students were preparing for competitive examinations in Kakadev and Rawatpur coaching hubs and boarded the buses arranged by the state transport department at Centre Park in Shastri Nagar Monday evening, City Magistrate Himanshu Gupta said.

“The students were asked to stand in eight rows before counters set up district-wise and maintain distance. The health team checked them using thermal scanners and other tests were also done,” Gupta said.

The students were given masks, lunch and a bottle of drinking water before the buses were flagged off for various districts, said Additional City Magistrate (VI), Abhishek Singh.

Some students said they were getting food only once a day at their hostels. “Only we know how bad this phase has been,” said a student pleading anonymity.

“Our parents were worried about our health and other problems. Now, we will be able to reach our homes,” the student said.

