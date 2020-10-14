e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Students who missed JEE Advanced can directly reappear next year: JAB

Students who missed JEE Advanced can directly reappear next year: JAB

“It has been decided to allow all the candidates, who had successfully registered to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 but were absent in the exam, to appear for JEE-Advanced next year, as a one-time measure.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Aspirants come out of an examination centre after appearing in IIT-JEE exams, in Bhopal
Aspirants come out of an examination centre after appearing in IIT-JEE exams, in Bhopal(PTI)
         

Candidates who could not take JEE Advanced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a chance to reappear directly for the exam next year, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) said on Tuesday.

While Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to 23 IITs in the country. To appear for JEE Advanced, it is mandatory to clear JEE Main. Currently, a candidate is allowed only two attempts at IIT entrance exam, however, those in their final year or second attempt who could not take the exam this year will be given a relaxation. The demand for extending the number of attempts has been raised by students and academicians several times.

“It has been decided to allow all the candidates, who had successfully registered to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 but were absent in the exam, to appear for JEE-Advanced next year, as a one-time measure. “To ensure equal opportunities to all, it has also been decided that these candidates will not have to qualify JEE Main again and will be allowed to directly appear on the basis of their successful registration to appear in JEE Advanced this year,” said IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was responsible for conducting JEE Advanced this year.

“This relaxation of the existing eligibility criteria will be in addition to proportionate relaxation of age bar. These candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE Main in 2021 for appearing in JEE Advanced,” Rao said. Of the 2.5 lakh students who were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, only 1.5 lakh had taken the exam. Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls, have cleared the exam.

JEE Main for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6 and JEE Advanced on September 27 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staggered entry and exit of candidates, use of sanitisers at gates, distribution of masks and social distancing as candidates queued up, were followed at examinations centres across the country.

top news
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
Why Assam is shutting down madrassas, Sanskrit schools
Why Assam is shutting down madrassas, Sanskrit schools
4-year-old allegedly raped in Hathras, month after gang-rape of Dalit woman
4-year-old allegedly raped in Hathras, month after gang-rape of Dalit woman
60 per cent of rural India can’t afford nutritious diets
60 per cent of rural India can’t afford nutritious diets
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In