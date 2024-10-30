Menu Explore
Australia and the US overtake Canada as the preferred study abroad destination of choice: Survey

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 30, 2024 06:12 PM IST

Globally, 66% of respondents are considering more than one destination to study in or receive their international qualification

As uncertainty looms over diplomatic ties between countries and other global events, students looking forward to starting their higher education in these countries are getting affected.

Among the respondents, almost half (47 percent) are reconsidering their global study plans in the next two years.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Among the respondents, almost half (47 percent) are reconsidering their global study plans in the next two years.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As much as studying abroad is a dream come true for many students who aspire to widen their knowledge and opportunities, it is also a huge investment and requires careful research into various factors.

With such uncertain diplomatic issues and changes in visa/mandatory requirements by countries, students are now exploring options in other countries to embark on their study abroad journey.

According to a recent survey conducted by IDP Education Emerging Futures between August 20, 2024, to Sept 16, 2024, Australia and the US overtake Canada as the preferred destination of choice for international students who would like to take up higher education plans.

As per the survey, students and parents were interviewed about key themes, such as the effects of global policy updates and choosing an institution, that is important to when studying internationally.

Percentages of students considering top study destinations from Emerging Futures 4 (August 2023) compared with Emerging Futures 6 (August 2024)(IDP)
Percentages of students considering top study destinations from Emerging Futures 4 (August 2023) compared with Emerging Futures 6 (August 2024)(IDP)

The survey is based on responses received from more than 6,000 people from 114 different countries, of which 56% were at the postgraduate level and 27% at the undergraduate level.

It also needs to be noted that globally, 66% of respondents are considering more than one destination to study in or receive their international qualification, indicating they are widening their options and looking for clarity of policies.

Citing reasons for students delaying or forgoing international studies, the survey points out that the top three reasons students are no longer studying internationally are financial; cost of tuition, living, and visa fees. Among the respondents, almost half (47 percent) are reconsidering their global study plans in the next two years.

