Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Supreme Court Recruitment 2019: SCI Personal Assistant exam answer key released at sci.gov.in

SCI Personal Assistant exam answer key 2019: The answer key of Written exam for the post of Personal Assistant (PA) and Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) has been released on the official website of the Supreme Court of India.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:48 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The answer key of Written exam for the post of Personal Assistant (PA) and Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) has been released on the official website of the Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court PA and SPA examination was held on December 1, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the Supreme Court PA and SPA exam answer key from official website till 5pm on December 13. They can also raise objections, if any, regarding any of the questions till this period. No objections will be entertained after this date.

Objections can be raised by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question to be challenged. If objections raised by a candidate is found valid the fee paid by him will be refunded and the answer key will be revised.

The written test result will be declared after modifications, if any, are incorporated in the answer keys wherever required.

How to check Supreme Court Personal Assistant and SPA examination answer key 2019:

1) Visit the official website of Supreme Court

2) Click on the link for main website

3) Click on the link for recruitment

4)Click on the link for Answer Key for written test held for the posts of Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant on 1.12.2019

5) Click on the link provided on the new page

5) Key in your roll number, post name, Question Booklet Series and Date of Birth and submit

6) Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should fill in his/her roll no, date of birth and question booklet series in order to view the corresponding answer key.

Candidate should submit valid and specific inputs for re–examination of answer key, in the space provided in the portal.

