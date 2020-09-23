e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SWAYAM admit card 2020 released at swayam.gov.in, here’s how to download

SWAYAM admit card 2020 released at swayam.gov.in, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at swayam.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SWAYAM admit card 2020.
SWAYAM admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Ministry of Education has released the admit card for the SWAYAM 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at swayam.gov.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the SWAYAM examination on September 29 and 30, 2020. The exam will be held in online mode. The examination is being held for students, working professionals, and lifelong learners who have applied for non-technology undergraduate, postgraduate, MOOC courses.

Direct link to download SWAYAM admit card 2020.

How to download SWAYAM admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at swayam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SWAYAM EXAMINATION SEPTEMBER 2020 ADMIT-CARD”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The SWAYAM admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In