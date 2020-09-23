SWAYAM admit card 2020 released at swayam.gov.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:21 IST

The Ministry of Education has released the admit card for the SWAYAM 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at swayam.gov.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the SWAYAM examination on September 29 and 30, 2020. The exam will be held in online mode. The examination is being held for students, working professionals, and lifelong learners who have applied for non-technology undergraduate, postgraduate, MOOC courses.

Direct link to download SWAYAM admit card 2020.

How to download SWAYAM admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at swayam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SWAYAM EXAMINATION SEPTEMBER 2020 ADMIT-CARD”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The SWAYAM admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.