Symbiosis bids farewell to beloved professor Ram Jethmalani

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:08 IST

Symbiosis Law School held a condolence meet on Wednesday for their professor Ram Jethmalani, senior advocate and former union law minister, who passed away in the wee hours of September 8.

He was 95 years old.

A total of 150 students, teachers and staff gathered at the professional development and continuing legal education hall at the premises of the law school in Vimannagar.

Present for the meet were SB Mujumdar, chancellor, Symbiosis International university; Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International university; Nalini Gera, the author who wrote Jethmalani’s biography and SK Jain, advocate.

Advocate SK Jain described the former union law minister as the ‘Professor of Professors’.

He stated how Jethmalani not only had a towering presence in court, but also had a positive impact on the lives of young students worldwide.

He concluded his speech by stating how Jethmalani’s demise was not only a great loss to the legal fraternity, but to the entire nation.

