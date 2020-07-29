Tamil Nadu Plus One Results 2020 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu class 11 results to be declared on July 31

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:50 IST

Tamil Nadu Plus One Results 2020: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will announce the plus one or class 11 examination results on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:30 am on its official website. The directorate will also release the class 12 re-sit examination results on July 31. Tamil Nadu Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan confirmed the result date and time on his official Twitter account.

The minister on his twitter handle wrote, “Examination results will be released on 31.7.2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied.”

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 re-sit examination results:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.