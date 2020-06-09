e-paper
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu SSC exams cancelled, students promoted, says CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu SSC exams cancelled, students promoted, says CM K Palaniswami

Coronavirus cases were on the rise continuously in Chennai and some districts, Palaniswami said adding epidemiologists have opined that there was no scope for reduction in the spread of the pathogen in a short period of time.

education Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:53 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chennai
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)
         

The class 10 board examination in Tamil Nadu are cancelled and students are promoted, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams for certain class 11 subjects, which could not be held earlier were also cancelled.

Coronavirus cases were on the rise continuously in Chennai and some districts, Palaniswami said adding epidemiologists have opined that there was no scope for reduction in the spread of the pathogen in a short period of time.

Hence, considering the representation of parents and the present trend of virus spread, the board examinations scheduled to be held from June 15 for class 10 and for subjects that could not be conducted for class 11 are fully cancelled and students are declared promoted, he said.

