Tamil Nadu TN HSC 12th Result 2019 declared, 91.03% students pass

Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public examinations or Class 12th results were declared on Friday by the Directorate of Government Examination.

A total of 8,69,423 students appeared in the examination, out of which 8,42,512 students appeared through schools and 29,911 appeared on their own.

Out of the total students who appeared, 4,53,262 were girls and 3,89,250 were boys. The number of students who appeared under general stream was 7,87,777 while under the vocational stream it was 54,935 students appeared.

The overall pass percentage is 91.03%. The pass percentage for boys is 88.57% and for the girls it is 93.64%.

Among districts, Tiruppur stood first with a pass percentage of 95.37%, Erode is on the second place with a pass percentage of 95.23% and Perambalur district is at the third place with a pass percentage of 95.15%.

The total number of Higher secondary schools in the state is 7,083 in which 1,281 school have got 100% result. The pass percentage in government schools is 84.76% and in government aided schools it is 93.64%. The pass percentage of matric students (private schools) is 98.26%.

The pass percentage of co-education schools is 91.67%, while for girls’s school it is 93.75% and for boys’ school it is 83.47%.

Subject-wise pass percentage

The pass percentage is 92.75% in science, 90.78% in Economics, 80.13% in Arts, and 82.70% in Vocational studies.

The pass percentage is 93.89% in Physics, 94.88% in Chemistry, 96.05% in Biology, 96.25% in Mathematics, 89.98% in Botany, 89.44% in Zoology, 95.27% in Computer Science, 91.23 in Commerce and 92.41% in Accounts.

Out of the 2,697 physically challenged students who wrote the examination this year, 2,404 passed. Out of 45 prisononers who took the Class 12 exam in the state in 2019, 34 have passed.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check the results.

The Tamil Nadu board class 12th examination were held between March 1 and March 19 by the Directorate of Government Examination in the state.

Last year, 91.1% students passed the Class 12 board examinations in the state. Girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls was 94.1 and for boys it was 87.7. Of the 8,60,434 students who appeared for the examination in 2018, 7,84,081 cleared it. The highest pass percentage was recorded in Virudhu Nagar (97.05), followed by Erode (96.35) and Tiruppur (96.18).

TN 12th Result: Here’s how to check:

1) Log on to tnresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for 12th results

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth

4) Click on Get Marks

5) View your result and take a print out

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 09:46 IST