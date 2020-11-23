e-paper
TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET released at annauniv.edu, here's direct link

TANCA merit list 2020: Candidates can check the TANCA merit list 2020 online at annauniv.edu.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TANCA merit list 2020.
TANCA merit list 2020.(Screengrab )
         

TANCA merit list 2020: Anna University, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET candidates on its official website.

Candidates can check the TANCA merit list 2020 online at annauniv.edu.

Direct link to check TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE

Direct link to check TANCA merit list 2020 for TANCET

How to check TANCA merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TANCA 2020 - GATE CATEGORY merit list” or “TANCA 2020 - TANCET CATEGORY merit list”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TANCA merit list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the merit list and take its print out for future use.

