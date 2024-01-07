TANCET 2024 on March 9, CREETA PG on March 10: Anna University

Anna University has announced that the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) will take place on March 9 and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CREETA) PG 2024 will be held on March 10. TANCET 2024 on March 9, CREETA PG on March 10 (PTI)

The TANCET MBA exam will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and the MCA exam is scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm. The CREETA PG exam will be in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The application process will start on January 10 and close on February 7. For exam fee and other details, candidates can visit the website tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET examination is for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes offered by Anna University departments, constituent colleges, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

CREETA PG is for admission to ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan courses offered at Anna University departments, constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and government-aided engineering colleges only.

Candidates are also eligible for monthly scholarships offered by the Tamil Nadu government as per merit and reservation norms. Technical institutions funded by the central government andaffiliated to Anna University self-financing Engineering colleges may also use CEETA-PG scores for their admission process.

How to apply for TANCET 2024

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the registration link and complete the process.

Now, proceed to fill outthe application form.

Fill in personal details, and educational qualifications.

Upload photo and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form and save the confirmation page.