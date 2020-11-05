e-paper
Teachers and students of e-classroom to get Diwali vacation: Maha minister

Teachers and students in Maharashtra who are part of online education will get Diwali vacation, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 08:38 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
         

“A final decision to this effect will be taken soon,” Gaikwad told reporters, adding that authorities have been directed against conducting any examinationduring the Diwali vacation period.

Schools were shifted to the online mode in March this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Gaikwad said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking views of state advocate general and other authorities concerned regarding reopening of standard 11 classes.

“The delay in (physical reopening of class 11 lectures) is due to judicial process but online classes of the standard is getting good response,” she added.

Gaikwad said the department of education is focusing on the overall development of students using modern technology.

“We will ensure they take more interest in education and improve their knowledge,” she added.

