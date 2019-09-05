e-paper
Teachers’ Day: UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents state awards to 49 teachers

Teachers’ Day: The chief minister was speaking at the state teacher award distribution ceremony here on the eve of Teacher’s Day.

education Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Prayagraj
Group Photo , On the Occasion of Teachers Day , Teacher's Honor Ceremony and Prerna App Launched by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where Minister Dr Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Minister Mohsin Raza and Minister Gulab Devi ,at IGP, Gomti Nagar Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Teachers must instil the value of hard work in their students as a child never forgets his/her teachers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

The chief minister was speaking at the state teacher award distribution ceremony here on the eve of Teacher’s Day.

“Teachers must instill such feeling among students that there is no alternative to hard work and effort,” he said.

The event also saw the inauguration of the Prerna app.

“After his family, a child comes in contact with his teacher. Whatever a child learns at home, primary education plays an important role in further enhancing that knowledge,” Adityanath said.

“Primary education and higher secondary education play an important role in the overall development of a person. The government of India has conferred the ‘Deeksha Champion Award’ on the Basic Shiksha Parishad on account of positive changes that have taken place in the field of education, specially basic education, in the state in the last two-and-a-half years,” he said.   The chief minister said 49 teachers are being felicitated this year.

“We expect that next time, we felicitate 75 teachers, one from each district. I also hope that next time, the number of female teachers will increase as women perform better in the field of basic education than men,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of technology, Adityanath said it has helped the government check corruption.

With the help of the Prerna app, the government will expedite the work on various programmes and schemes, maintain service manuals of teachers and information of holidays digitally, he added.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 08:42 IST

