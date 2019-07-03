Technology has become a key tool in exam preparation

Gradeup a preparatory platform for competitive exams, recently published a research report with a focus on deeper insight into the ‘preparation patterns of students’ & ‘benefits and scope of live online learning’ for students in India. The survey for the report was conducted over the course of 3 months through email, online surveys, telephonic and personal interactions, with over 10,000 students preparing for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, Banking, GATE and SSC, amongst others.

The rise of emerging technologies has led to a significant increase in Ed-tech platforms across the globe with millions of students registering to use these. In the Indian context, however, what Gradeup found through extensive research is that, the usage and consumption of the content on these platforms still remains limited owing to gaps in existing learning mechanism & aspirant’s needs. This indicated the need for greater engagement to motivate students with continuous, mentored learning. With these factors in mind, Gradeup launched ‘Gradeup Classroom - Live Classes’, to give students a virtual classroom learning experience from the comfort of their homes. The platform then conducted the research in order to further understand what students look forward to in their online learning experience with a specific focus on live classes.

The findings suggest that, of the students who are currently using offline modes for exam preparation, 70% would shift to online learning if given access to live online classes. Of these, over 80% cited ‘access to expert faculty’ as the primary reason to make this shift. Additionally, over 90% of the total participating students say that they would choose online modes of learning rather than offline coaching. Factors such as ‘convenience’ of preparing from home, ‘access to live classes’, and ‘cost-benefit’ are the top 3 drivers for this choice. Further, 20% of the total number of participants also said they would be willing to pay extra for access to live classes.

The survey further found that 63% amongst those students that prefer online learning would choose live classes for their exam preparation, while a much lower proportion, at 29%, would choose recorded lectures. The foremost reasons students stated for choosing live classes are ‘interactive classes for instant doubt resolution’ and ‘proper planning through a day-wise study plan’. These findings are clear indicators that students are increasingly realizing the benefits, and opening up to the idea, of taking to live online classes for their exam preparation.

Speaking about the objectives and results of the report, Shobhit Bhatnagar, Co-founder, Gradeup said, “With the launch of ‘Gradeup Classroom - Live Classes’, we at Gradeup have been able to bridge several gaps pertaining to students’ exam preparation, with measurable outcomes; expert teachers, structured study plans & instant student-teacher interaction. This has greatly enhanced the overall learning experience with more interactive learning, making quality education more widely accessible for students across the country. The learning outcomes have also improved drastically’.

He further added, “Moreover, this has had a significant impact on students in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. While they may have limited access to coaching centers or find that the fees are out of reach, with online live classes, they now have access to the best teachers and courses wherever they are. With our research, we aim to share important insights on the benefits of live online learning, and will continue to develop and upgrade our platform to meet the dynamic needs of students and educators in the country.”

Gradeup has established itself as a leading online platform for competitive exam preparation in India. The company, founded in 2015, has consistently worked towards improving the standards of online learning in order to bridge the gaps in the delivery of education in the country. Since the launch of its live online classes, Gradeup has witnessed a 2X growth in enrollments to live courses per quarter and expects the number to touch 60,000 by the end of FY 2019-2020.

