Telangana CM announces mid-day meal for government junior and degree colleges

Telangana CM announces mid-day meal for government junior and degree colleges

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the students from these colleges are going back during the lunchtime, never to return again in the afternoon.

education Updated: Jul 18, 2020 08:33 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI)
         

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that from this academic year, mid-day meal would be served to the students of government junior and degree colleges in the State.

He said the students from these colleges are going back during the lunchtime, never to return again in the afternoon. This, in turn, increasing the dropout rate in the government junior and degree colleges. He said it was decided to give nutritious mid-day meal for the students for their health and to prevent the dropouts.

The Chief Minister came to know through former Minister Sri C Laxma Reddy, Government College lecturer Sri Raghuram from Jedcherla are providing mid-day meal to the students of Jedcherla Government Junior College spending from their pockets.

Laxma Reddy and Sri Raghuram met the CM to discuss setting up of the Botanical garden at Jedcherla Degree College. The CM congratulated both of them. The CM said the government realised the importance of providing mid-day meal to the students in the colleges. On the request made by Raghuram, the CM sanctioned a new building for the Jedcherla Government Junior College.

