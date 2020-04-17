Telangana D.El.Ed exams postponed due to lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:49 IST

Directorate of government examination, Telangana has postponed the examinations of first and second year D.El.Ed. programmes. The examinations were scheduled between April 20 to May 2, 2020. The examinations have been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The directorate has issued a notice regarding the postponement.

“All the district educational officers, principals of all govt DIETS and private colleges in the state are hereby informed that the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) 1st and 2nd years examination, April 2020 scheduled to be held from 20-04-2020 to 02-05-2020 have been postponed due to government of Telangana has declared Lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Virus. The rescheduled time table will be intimated later,” the press release reads.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in for regular updates.

Check official notice here