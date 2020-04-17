e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Telangana D.El.Ed exams postponed due to lockdown

Telangana D.El.Ed exams postponed due to lockdown

Directorate of government examination, Telangana has postponed the examinations of first and second year D.El.Ed. programmes. The examinations were scheduled between April 20 to May 2, 2020.

education Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:49 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Directorate of government examination, Telangana has postponed the examinations of first and second year D.El.Ed. programmes. The examinations were scheduled between April 20 to May 2, 2020. The examinations have been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The directorate has issued a notice regarding the postponement.

“All the district educational officers, principals of all govt DIETS and private colleges in the state are hereby informed that the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) 1st and 2nd years examination, April 2020 scheduled to be held from 20-04-2020 to 02-05-2020 have been postponed due to government of Telangana has declared Lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Virus. The rescheduled time table will be intimated later,” the press release reads.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in for regular updates.

Check official notice here

top news
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
Four More Shots 2 review: A frothy drink for easy lockdown entertainment
Four More Shots 2 review: A frothy drink for easy lockdown entertainment
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

Education News