Home / Education / Telangana FCRI student receives scholarship, fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in US varsity

Telangana FCRI student receives scholarship, fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in US varsity

Suharsha Baskarla, a final year student of BSc Forestry has got admission to the Masters of Science programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA.

education Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:17 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hyderabad
Representational image. (HT file)
         

A student of the first batch of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) in Telangana has received scholarship and tuition fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh to pursue her studies at a university in the United States.

Suharsha Baskarla, a final year student of BSc Forestry has got admission to the Masters of Science programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA.

The study programme at Auburn will be without tuition fee for two years.

Besides waiver of USD 15,000 annual tuition fee, she has been offered scholarship of USD 1,500 per month for two years.

“Pursuing higher studies abroad has always been my dream and FCRI gave me an opportunity to move towards my goal. Despite challenges during the lockdown, I applied and finally after a long wait for three months, I made it to the Master’s program at Auburn University,” she said.

Baskarla said she wants to a researcher in the field of wood science and the programme is suited to her goals.

“I will use the knowledge, skills and expertise I gain during my time at Auburn University to contribute to the forest community,” she said.

Earlier, Surya Deepika also got the admission into the Masters of Science programme with forest genetics specialization in Auburn University.

The Forest College and Research Institute has entered into the memorandum of Understanding with Auburn University.

