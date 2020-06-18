e-paper
Home / Education / Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 declared: How to check TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020: Manabadi Telangana Board (TSBIE) announced the 1st and 2nd year exam results today at tsbie.cgg,gov.in. Here’s how to check scores online.

education Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:57 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS Inter Result 2020: How to check
TS Inter Result 2020: How to check (HT file)
         

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results today. Students can check their scores of first and second year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in. This year a total of 60.01% students have passed first year exam while 68.86% students passed the second year exam.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams is announced by the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu. Here we will tell you steps to check results online.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

