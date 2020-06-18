Telangana TS Inter Result 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link here

education

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results. Students can check their first and second year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in. The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams is announced education minister of Andhra Pradesh, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu. This year a total of 60.01% students have passed first year exam while 68.86% students passed the second year exam. Girls have outperformed boys in both, first and second year examination.

Students will have to key in their roll number and date of birth to check their TS Inter results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Here’s the direct link to check your result.

Students can apply for recounting, re verification-cum-scanned answer scripts online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in till June 24. They will have to pay an amount of Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only) per paper for Recounting and Rs.600/ per paper for re verification-cum- scanned answescripts supply.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Telangana board officials had submitted the report of TS Inter class 11 and 12 results to the Andhra Pradesh government after which the government started the preparation to announce the results as early as possible.

This year, there has been a delay in declaration of Telangana Inter result 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the virus. Last year in 2019, TS Inter Result was declared on April 18. A total of 59.8% students had cleared the first year exam while 65% students passed the second year exam. Around 9 lakh students register for the inter exam every year.

How to check TS Intermediate Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference.