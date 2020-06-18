Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, toppers, pass percent, latest updates

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results today. The results will be declared at 3 pm. Students will be able to check their first and second year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in.Students will have to visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational). Then key in your details. Here we will provide you with the latest updates about the exam, results, background, pass percent, toppers etc. Stay tuned.

11:05 AM IST TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: State education minister will declare results The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams will be announced by state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy.





10:55 AM IST Telangana Manabadi Inter Results 2020: Last year result was out on April 18 The Telangana board intermediate first and second year exam results were declared on April 18 last year (2019).





10:45 AM IST TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: Result declaration delayed this year There has been a delay in declaration of TS Inter result 2020 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak and the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of the virus





10:35 AM IST TSBIE Telangana Manabadi Inter Results 2020: No press meet will be held In view of the coronavirus disease and need for social distancing to curb infection, no press meet will be held for the declaration of the Telangana intermediate results 2020.





10:25 AM IST TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: The results will be declared at 3pm The Telangana board intermediate first and second year exam results will be declared at 3pm on Thursday, June 18.





10:15 am IST TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: How to check scores online Students will be able to check their TS Inter Results 2020 online by entering in their roll number and date of birth after the result is announced at 4 pm. Read more



