Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, toppers, pass percent, latest updates
Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results today at 4 pm. Check latest updates here
11:05 AM IST
10:55 AM IST
10:45 AM IST
10:35 AM IST
10:25 AM IST
10:15 am IST
10:10 am IST
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results today. The results will be declared at 3 pm. Students will be able to check their first and second year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in.Students will have to visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational). Then key in your details. Here we will provide you with the latest updates about the exam, results, background, pass percent, toppers etc. Stay tuned.
TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: State education minister will declare results
The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams will be announced by state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy.
Telangana Manabadi Inter Results 2020: Last year result was out on April 18
The Telangana board intermediate first and second year exam results were declared on April 18 last year (2019).
TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: Result declaration delayed this year
There has been a delay in declaration of TS Inter result 2020 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak and the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of the virus
TSBIE Telangana Manabadi Inter Results 2020: No press meet will be held
In view of the coronavirus disease and need for social distancing to curb infection, no press meet will be held for the declaration of the Telangana intermediate results 2020.
TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: The results will be declared at 3pm
The Telangana board intermediate first and second year exam results will be declared at 3pm on Thursday, June 18.
TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: How to check scores online
Students will be able to check their TS Inter Results 2020 online by entering in their roll number and date of birth after the result is announced at 4 pm. Read more
The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams will be announced by the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sabita Indra Reddy.