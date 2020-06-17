e-paper
Home / Education / TS Inter Result 2020 date and time: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be declared tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2020 date and time: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be declared tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2020 date and time: The Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 will be declared on Thursday, June 18, at 4 pm.

education Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:22 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS Inter Result 2020 date and time
TS Inter Result 2020 date and time(HT File)
         

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon declare the TS inter first and second year results 2020 on its official website at results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in. The Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 will be declared on Thursday, June 18, at 4 pm.

The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams will be announced by the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sabita Indra Reddy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the officials of Telangana Board had submitted the report of TS Inter class 11 and 12 results to the Andhra Pradesh government after which the government started the preparation to announce the results as early as possible.

Students will be able to check their TS Inter Results 2020 online by keying in their roll number and date of birth after the result is announced at 4 pm. Follow these steps to check results:

How to check TS Intermediate Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

