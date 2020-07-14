e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Thiruvananthapuram region still on top with 97.67 pass percent in CBSE class 12th exam

Thiruvananthapuram region still on top with 97.67 pass percent in CBSE class 12th exam

CBSE class 12th results 2020: The Thiruvananthapuram region of the CBSE congratulated all the students, teachers and school authorities on registering the high pass percentage.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 10:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Thiruvananthapuram
(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The Thiruvananthapuram region maintained its dominance in the CBSE class 12 exams, whose results were announced on Monday, registering a high pass percentage of 97.67.

Earlier, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the results for Class XII exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 88.78, with girls outshining boys. A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the CBSE congratulated all the students, teachers and school authorities on registering the high pass percentage.

“The region has been topping the charts from its very inception (in 2014). Hearty congratulations to all the school managements, principals, teachers and students for these meritorious achievements for grade 12 results,” Dr Indira Rajan, Secretary-General of the National Council of CBSE schools, told PTI.

The region comprises schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands.

A total of 35,439 students registeredfor the exam in Kerala, out of which 35,359 appeared and 34,536 passed.

At least 17,960 girls and 17,399 boys appeared for the exam in Kerala out of which 17,676 girls and 16,860 boys passed the exam.

Meanwhile, in Lakshadweep, all nine students - two boys and seven girls - who appeared for the exam passed.

The exams were held for 649 schools in Thiruvananthapuram region with 214 examination centres. PTI RRT SA NVG NVG

tags
top news
Govt gives in-principle nod to strategic tunnel under Brahmaputra
Govt gives in-principle nod to strategic tunnel under Brahmaputra
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
LIVE: With 98 new cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally over 25,000
LIVE: With 98 new cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally over 25,000
China denies burial to its soldiers killed in Galwan clash: Report
China denies burial to its soldiers killed in Galwan clash: Report
India’s Covid-19 tally at 9.06 lakh with more than 23,700 deaths
India’s Covid-19 tally at 9.06 lakh with more than 23,700 deaths
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In