Thousands of Jammu Kashmir youth participate in Indian Army recruitment drive in Srinagar

For the past two years we have seen overwhelming support with about 800 youth participating in the rally. Today is the first day of this rally and more than 2,000 candidates have come inside and more are waiting outside the gate

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 15:09 IST
Srinagar
Candidates walk on balance beams during their physical fitness test at an Indian Army recruitment rally
         

The Indian Army on Saturday here held a recruitment drive in which scores of local youths of South Kashmir participated.

A mega rally was held at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) centre here.

“As part of the recruitment drive which is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, we are screening the candidates for south Kashmir particularly the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, and Pulwama. We have vacancies for 162 Infantry Battalion TA and 163 Infantry Battalion Home and Hearth. As you can see that the response is overwhelming. This is the perfect opportunity for the youth of the Valley to be a part of the Indian Army and security of the nation,” RR Sharma, Commanding Officer 162 TA told ANI.

“For the past two years we have seen overwhelming support with about 800 youth participating in the rally. Today is the first day of this rally and more than 2,000 candidates have come inside and more are waiting outside the gate. We have only one message, come and join the great Indian Army and be part of the development and security of the nation,” he added.

“I have come from Anantnag, which is around 80 kilometres away. I was always passionate about joining the Indian Army, and not only that it will also make me financially sound as I was unable to complete my studies. I hope I am selected today,” said Danish Bashir, one of the participants.

Akhtar Noor, another participant said: “I have come from Kulgam district. I have completed one round. I am an under-graduate but there are no jobs so I have come here. I encourage everyone to come and join the army.”

“I have also come here from Anantnag. I have passed the race test. I have been training for the last ten days. Unemployment is increasing and this drive will provide us jobs,” said Shahid, another participant.

The drive will continue for around four days in which the army will cover all the districts of south Kashmir as well as the districts of north Kashmir which include Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 15:09 IST

