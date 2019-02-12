TISSNET 2019 results declared for MA programs, here’s how to check scorecard, cut-off

TISSNET 2019 Results: Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has declared the results for TISS-NET eligibility test 2019 on its official website at tiss.edu. Scorecards for the MA programmes have been uploaded on the website of TISS.

Candidates who have qualified for the common written examination will now have to appear for the counselling sessions. Candidates for Mumbai campus will have to appear for pre-interview test followed by a personal interview.

TISSNET Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On homepage, click on ‘admissions’ link

Click on the link that reads ‘MA Programmes: Candidates who attended TISS-NET 2019 can view their Score Card from here’.

Key in your email ID and password with the captcha

Your scorecard will be displayed.

TISS is a unique institution that brings together high quality scholars and practitioners from Social, Economic, Political, Physical, Habitat, Engineering, Health, and Environmental Sciences to create interdisciplinary teaching and research programmes combined with field action to address the most critical current and emerging issues of the nation.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 12:51 IST