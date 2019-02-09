MP TET 2018 admit card released, here’s how to download

Admit card for Madhya Pradesh middle school teacher eligibility test has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on its official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card from the website. The exam will be conducted on February 16, 2019.

Candidates should make sure that they bring their admit card along with their photo identity proof, candidate is also required to bring their aadhaar card/ e-aadhaar card/ photocopy of aadhaar card/ information of their aadhaar on the day of the exam.

MP TET 2018 admit card released, here’s how to apply

Visit the official website for MPPEB: peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the admit card link given on its homepage

Key in your application number, date of birth, select your main subject form the drop down box, and enter the answer to verification question.

Submit and download your admit card.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 15:50 IST