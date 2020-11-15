e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu government orders enquiry against Anna University V-C

Tamil Nadu government orders enquiry against Anna University V-C

The government said it has ordered the probe based on complaints of rampant corruption in the university, financial irregualrities and graft charges against Surappa, among others.

education Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 10:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chennai
Anna University. (annauniv.edu )
Anna University. (annauniv.edu )
         

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an enquiry against M K Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, here, over alleged irregularities and corruption.

Surappa denied the charges and indicated he was ready to face any probe.

The Higher Education Department constituted the enquiry committee under retired High Court judge Justice P Kalaiyarasan to go into the allegations since the department said prima facie they (charges) were serious in nature.

The government said it has ordered the probe based on complaints of rampant corruption in the university, financial irregualrities and graft charges against Surappa, among others.

Justice Kalaiyarasan shall probe into the allegations and if proved true suggest ways and means to prevent such recurrences in future, it said.

Denying the allegations against him, Surappa told reporters he was not involved in any corruption and claimed he has not received one paise.

He said he had worked in various institutions, including the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), in various capacities and that he was clean.

“The (enquiry) committee will do the job...no problem... it’s alright,” he said when asked if he was ready to face the probe.

He said he was ready to answer anyone on the charges, adding: “My accounts are open.”

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In