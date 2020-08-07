TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result expected to be announced soon

e-paper
education Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN SSLC Result 2020.
TN SSLC Result 2020.(HT file )
         

TN SSLC Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the results of SSLC or class 10 examinations soon on its official website. According to reports in a section of media, the TN SSLC results will be declared on August 10, 2020.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the TN SSLC examination will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

Earlier on August 4, state education minister K A Sengottaiyan said that all the necessary steps are being taken to declare the results of Class 10 exams soon. 

Last year, the Tamil Nadu class 10 results were declared on April 29. This year, the declaration of the results has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TN SSLC Results 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

3. Key in your registration number, roll number

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for further reference.

On July 31, DGE Tamil Nadu had announced the class 11th results. A total of 96.04% of students have passed the TN Class 11 exams. Class 12th or HSLC result was declared on July 16, in which 92.3% students passed the exam.

