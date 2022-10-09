Home / Education / TN TET Admit Card 2022 released for Paper 1 at trb.tn.nic.in, get link

TN TET Admit Card 2022 released for Paper 1 at trb.tn.nic.in, get link

education
Published on Oct 09, 2022 01:56 PM IST

TN TRB has released the TN TET admit card at www.trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TET Admit Card 2022 released for Paper 1 at trb.tn.nic.in(HT file)
TN TET Admit Card 2022 released for Paper 1 at trb.tn.nic.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB has released the TN TET admit card. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can download their TN TET admit card using their User ID and Password. Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) will be held from 14 October to 19 October 2022 in two different sessions.

"To familiarize with Computer based examination Practice test is also available in the TRB website from the date 12.08.2022. Change of request of centre will not be entertained”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download the admit card

TN TET Admit Card 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link

A new page will open and scroll down and select click here to download admit card

Candidates have to click on applicant login and enter their roll number and password etc.

The provisional admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep a copy

