Home / Education / TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) secured 8th rank in the ICAR (Indian Council for Agricultural Research) ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year.

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:32 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) secured 8th rank in the ICAR (Indian Council for Agricultural Research) ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year.

The university attained 8th rank among the 67 agricultural institutes, 4th among the state agricultural universities and 1st among the southern agricultural universities, a press release said on Monday.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar, in the release, said the teachers of the university through coaching classes prepared students to acquire innumerable junior research and senior research fellowships which had been the key factor to hike the score in the educational dimension, he said.

