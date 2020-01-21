TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2020: Apply for 69 vacancies at tnpsc.gov.in

education

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:51 IST

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the combined civil services examination (Group-1 services) on its official website. The registration process began on Monday, January 20, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at tnpsc.gov.in on or before February 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies. Out of which, 18 vacancies are for Deputy Collector, 19 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I), 10 for Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 14 for Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, 7 for Assistant Director of Rural Development, and one for District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

Fees:

For one time registration, an applicant has to pay a fee of Rs 150. Candidates must note that who have already registered in the One-Time Registration system and are within the validity period of 5 years are exempted from the payment of the fee.

For the Preliminary examination, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an examination fee. For those candidates who will be shortlisted for the mains will have to pay Rs 200.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Age limit:

Candidates should have completed a minimum of 21 years of age as on July 1, 2020, to apply for the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.