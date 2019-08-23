TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2019 CCSE Group IV hall ticket released at tnpsc.gov.in

education

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:16 IST

The hall tickets/admit cards for Combined Civil Services Examination 4 or CCSE Group IV services has been released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Candidates who want to appear in the examination to be held on September 1 from 10am to 1pm can download it from TNPSC’s official website www.tnpsc.gov.inor www.tnpscexams.net or www.tnpscexams.in. The TNPSC Group 4 admit cards will not be sent to candidates post.

Steps to download TNPSC CCSE Group IV admit card

1) Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

2) Browse on online services under apply online in the left hand side of the page

3) Click on link for HALL TICKET’ download and click on download hall ticket on the new page that opens

4) Enter your application number/login ID and date of birth on the login page that opens

5) Click on download

5) Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and download it on your computer too

The examination is being conducted to fill 6,491 vacancies, including 397 vacancies of Village Administrative Officer, 2688 vacancies of Junior Assistant (non-security), 1901 vacancies of typist and 784 vacancies of Steno-Typist (Grade–III). The number of vacancy is subject to change. The examination will be OMR based examination will be of objective type. Candidates will be given three hours to solve 200 questions, which carries a maximum of 300 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for selection (for all communities) is 90.

Selection process

A tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination. Eligible candidates will be required to upload all the certificates in support of their claim the commission’s website for verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling to allot the post and department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

Note: Your Application Id for COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV (GROUP - IV SERVICES) starting with 919 is available in Your OTR Dashboard under “Current Application” Section

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 12:48 IST