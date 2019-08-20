TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2019 expected soon, download at tnpsc.gov.in

education

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:13 IST

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the hall tickets/admit cards for Combined Civil Services Examination 4 or CCSE Group IV services. The examination will be held on September 1 from 10am to 1pm.

The hall tickets will be available on the commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.net or www.tnpscexams.in. The TNPSC Group 4 admit cards will not be sent by post so candidates should visit the official website regularly to check if the admit card for the exam has been uploaded.

Here is how to download the admit cards after they have been uploaded:

1) Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in 2) Click on ‘DOWNLOAD CCSE-IV (GROUP-IV) HALL TICKET’ in the announcement section 3) Enter your application number/login ID and date of birth on the login page that opens 4) Click on submit 5) Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a printout and download it on your computer too

The examination is being conducted to fill 6,491 vacancies, including 397 vacancies of Village Administrative Officer, 2688 vacancies of Junior Assistant (non-security), 1901 vacancies of typist and 784 vacancies of Steno-Typist (Grade–III). The number of vacancy is subject to change.

The examination will be OMR based examination will be of objective type. Candidates will be given three hours to solve 200 questions, which carries a maximum of 300 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for selection (for all communities) is 90.

Selection process

A tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination. Eligible candidates will be required to upload all the certificates in support of their claim the commission’s website for verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling to allot the post and department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

