TNPSC notification for 324 assistant engineers released at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC notification for the recruitment of approximately 324 assistant engineers in the state engineering service, highways engineering service and Panchayat development service on its official website attnpsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates need to apply online for the written examination that is likely to be held on May 20, 2018. The last date for submission of application is March 26 while the last date for payment of fees through bank is March 28. The hall ticket for the examination will be available for download at TNPSC’s website tnpsc.gov.in. tnpscexams.net,tnpscexams.in before the commencement of examination.

A candidate applying for the examination should not have completed 30 years as on July 1, 2018.

Applicants selected for appointment will be required to produce a certificate of physical fitness in a prescribed format. For appointment to any of the above posts, colour blindness will be a disqualification. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

It is mandatory for the applicants to register their particulars through One - Time online registration system on payment of Rs 150 towards registration fee and then apply online. (The One-Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee.)

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of written examination and oral test or interview.

The final selection will be made on the basis of the marks secured in the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Note: Check details regarding educational qualification, age relaxation for different category of candidates, examination centres, how to apply and much more in the notification below.

Note: Visit official website of TNPSC for latest updates.