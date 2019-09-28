TNTEU B.Ed results 2019 declared at tnteuresult.in

education

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:36 IST

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has declared Bachelor’s of Education (B.Ed) and B.Ed special exam results on its official website at tnteuresult.in.The TNTEU B.Ed special exam was conducted in the month of May, June 2019.

Candidates can visit the official website of TNTEU at tnteu.ac.in and click on the login provided to check B.Ed results or directly visit tnteuresult.in and key in their registration numbers to download their TNTEU B.Ed results.

How to check TNTEU B.Ed result 2019:

Visit the official website of TNTEU at tnteu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on that reads B.Ed, B.Ed special results 2019

A new page will appear

Key in your registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download TNTEU B Ed Results 2019

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 11:36 IST