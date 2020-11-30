e-paper
Home / Education / TNUSRB constable admit card 2020 released at tnusrbonline.org, here's direct link

TNUSRB constable admit card 2020 released at tnusrbonline.org, here’s direct link

TNUSRB constable admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at tnusrbonline.org.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:35 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TNUSRB constable admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

TNUSRB constable admit card 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall ticket for the Constable written exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at tnusrbonline.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10,908 vacancies, out of which, 3,784 vacancies are for Police Constable (Armed Forces), 6,574 for Police Constable (Special Force), 458 for Fireman , and 119 vacancies for Jail Warden.

Direct link to download TNUSRB constable admit card 2020.

How to download TNUSRB constable admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “LOGIN FOR WRITTEN EXAM HALL TICKET”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TNUSRB constable admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

