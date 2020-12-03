e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TNUSRB SI result 2020 declared at tnusrbonline.org, here’s direct link to check

TNUSRB SI result 2020 declared at tnusrbonline.org, here’s direct link to check

TNUSRB SI result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the TNSURB SI recruitment exam 2020 can check their result online at tnusrbonline.org.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TNUSRB SI result 2020.
TNUSRB SI result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

TNUSRB SI result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result for the recruitment of Sub Inspector of Police on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TNSURB SI recruitment exam 2020 can check their result online at tnusrbonline.org.

“SI 2019 : List of Candidates eligible for Viva-Voce (Open & Department) has been published,” read the statement flashing on the official website.

The board had conducted the recruitment exam on January 12 and 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check TNUSRB SI result 2020 (Enrolment wise)

Direct link to check TNUSRB SI result 2020 (Roster wise)

How to check TNUSRB SI result 2020:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Enrolment No.wise)” or “List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Roster wise)”

The TNUSRB SI result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM after meeting Shah on farmers’ stir
‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM after meeting Shah on farmers’ stir
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In