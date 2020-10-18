e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Top JEE rank holders choose Computer Science at IIT Bombay once again

Top JEE rank holders choose Computer Science at IIT Bombay once again

Information shared by IIT Delhi, the admissions authority this year, shows top ranks in most categories chose the four-year Computer Science and Engineering course at IIT-Bombay this year.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:47 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
IIT Bombay.
IIT Bombay.(HT file)
         

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the first seat allotment list on Saturday morning and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay once again attracted a large chunk of top rankers. Information shared by IIT-Delhi, the admissions authority this year, shows top ranks in most categories chose the four-year Computer Science and Engineering course at IIT-Bombay this year.

According to the data released by JoSAA, the four-year Computer Science course has once again received maximum applications across IITs, especially from the top rank holders and the top choice of institute included IIT-Bombay, Delhi Madras, Roorkee, Kharagpur and Kanpur, amongst others.

The total intake capacity of 23 IITs stands at 16,053 this year, up from 13,583 in 2019. Officials have attributed the increase in seats to the supernumerary seats added across institutes in order to accommodate female students as well as those under the 10% economically weaker section (EWS) quota.

Apart from IITs, JoSAA also looks into admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs) so the total intake capacity for all these institutes stands at 50,822 this year.

“All seats, except 128 seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs, have been allotted in the first round itself. These remaining 128 seats too will be allotted in the upcoming rounds and the aim is to ensure zero vacancy across institutes,” said professor Sidhartha Pandey, organising chairman, JEE Advanced 2020.

This year, JoSAA will be conducting six seat allotment rounds instead of seven, in order to complete the admissions process before Diwali. Similarly, due to Covid-19, students will be virtually reporting to their allotted IITs to complete the admission process this year. “We have received quite a few queries from students confirming admission online and we are helping everyone possible,” added Pandey.

This is the third year that all institutes have kept aside supernumerary seats for female students and IIT-Bombay alone has 156 seats under this category this year, as opposed to 96 last year, that have been allotted to excess number of students, in case some students don’t opt for the seat.

Admissions to IITs depend on the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) scores of students, results for which was declared on October 5. Of the 1.50 lakh students who had appeared for the exam, 43,204 were declared eligible for admissions through JoSAA this year.

IIT-Delhi lowered the bar to allow more students from all categories to make it to the ranking list and eventually avoid seat vacancy across institutes. The cut-off for the general category has been reduced to 17.5% from last year’s 25%, while that for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) is 8.75%, down from last year’s 12.5%. The qualifying score for the general-EWS and OBC-NCL categories is at 15.75% this year, lower than the 22.5% last year.

Total seats available in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs):

2020—16,053

2019—13,583

2018—11,279

2017—10,988

Top rankers choose Computer Science in IIT-Bombay—

AIR 2 in general category

AIR 17, also first ranker in all India female category (general)

AIR 1 in General (Persons with Disability) category

AIR 1 in ST category

AIR 1 ST (Persons with Disability) category

AIR 1 in SC category

AIR 1 in SC (Persons with Disability) category

tags
top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner, Samad keep SRH in the hunt
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner, Samad keep SRH in the hunt
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In