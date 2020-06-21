e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Treat as representation plea to hold CLAT in local languages: HC to BCI

Treat as representation plea to hold CLAT in local languages: HC to BCI

The petitioners, in their plea filed through advocate Gauraan Bhardwaj, had contended that excluding students who studied in Tamil, Oriya, Bengali, Telugu,.etc languages and giving primacy to English was “unjust, unfair, improper...

education Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:10 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Delhi High Court has asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to treat as a representation a plea seeking holding of the Common Law Admission Test of 2020, and those in future, in all local languages.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the BCI sets the standards for admitting students into law schools and, therefore, it has to take a call on the cause espoused in the petition.

The court, in its order of June 19, asked BCI to take a decision on the representation within three weeks and convey the same to the petitioner student -- Pratham Kaushik.

The court said as the forms for CLAT 2020 have to be deposited by June 30, it would be preferable that the BCI takes a decision prior to that if it was feasible.

With the directions, the court disposed of the plea also moved by the Hindi Bhashi Vidyarthi Manch.

The petitioners, in their plea filed through advocate Gauraan Bhardwaj, had contended that excluding students who studied in Tamil, Oriya, Bengali, Telugu,.etc languages and giving primacy to English was “unjust, unfair, improper” and “in the teeth of Article 343 of the Constitution of India which says that Hindi is the national language of India”.

top news
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In