Triple jumper Renu of Khalsa College qualifies for world university games at Italy

Renu, 20, a student of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, has qualified for the 30th Summer Universiade World

University Games to be held in Napoli, Italy, from July 3 to 14.

Holding a junior national record of 13.45 metres, Renu, now a senior, leaped 13.15m in the triple jump event during the final selection trials held in Orissa from April 2 to 5. The qualifying mark for the games was 12.80m.

Renu’s coach SS Pannu said the selection committee considered performances of players in the All India Inter-University Athletics Championship held at Bangalore in November; the National Senior Athletics Championship-Federation Cup held in Patiala in March, and the Federation Cup held in Orissa in September 2018.

“In all these championships, Renu had jumped over the qualifying mark. She had already qualified for the world university games. At the final selection trials, she jumped remarkably to show her fitness and again cleared the qualifying mark,” he said.

Last month, during the National Senior Athletics Championship-Federation Cup, Renu bagged a gold in triple jump by leaping 13.48 metres. Earlier, at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championship, she clinched a gold by jumping 13.09 metres, and at the Federation Cup held in Orissa in September, she won a gold after clearing 13.13 metres.

Hailing from Mandhana village in Haryana, Renu also holds a junior national record in long jump after she jumped 6.22m at the Junior National Athletics Championship in Ranchi last year.

“I hold two national records in the junior category. Now, my target is to set a new record in the senior category. At present, the national record in triple jump is 14.10m, set by Mayookha Johny of Kerala. I am also aiming for the Olympics as the qualifiers begin in July this year,” she said.

Back home, her father is a daily wage labourer, raising three children on a meagre wage. Her mother died in March 2017.

“Sports have given me new hope. I got a job in the railways on the basis of my performance in sports, which will help me improve the financial condition of my family. Due to practice, I get to go home once in six months. Whenever I need motivation or support, I depend on my coach and college friends. I am thankful to my college teachers, who have continuously supported me,” she said.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 11:25 IST