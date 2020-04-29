Tripura to start neighbourhood classes with 1:5 teacher-student ratio

education

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:24 IST

The Tripura government is planning to introduce neighbourhood classes with one teacher and five students’ ratio to maintain social distance till the classes in schools resume post-lockdown.

The government has already started classes through 13 local TV channels and online medium for the students during lockdown. The government applied to Prasar Bharati director to allow them two hours slot to broadcast these classes everyday. These classes are uploaded on Siksha Bandhu YouTube account.

Informing this to the media persons, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, “ We are ready to restart classes whenever the Ministry of Human Resources Development instructs us to do. We are planning to start neighbourhood classes where one teacher will teach five students by following social distance in their classes. We have urged the teachers to co-operate and we are getting positive responses from them. We are also assessing the number of teachers required for the job.”

Nearly 29,000 students are studying in different government and its aided schools in the state. He further informed that evaluation of answer scripts of Class 10 and 12 board examinations started already at 13 centres by maintaining social distance.

Evaluation of examination papers from Class three to eight and Class nine and eleven were done and 80 percent of updation of the students’ grades online are done, he added.

The government proposed to release funds of Rs. 36 crores under Samagra Siksha Abhiyan that remain pending in past year and another Rs. 9.89 crores under Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas.

The government also requested MHRD to allocate additional funds of Rs. 13 crores under Mid Day Meal scheme.